Taylor Swift ticket snafu leads Massachusetts dad to spend $21,000 for last-minute seats

A Massachusetts dad said this week that he was forced to spend $21,000 on four tickets to a Taylor Swift concert , after the ones he bought on StubHub last year for his daughter as a Christmas present never arrived, according to a report.

Anthony Silva told WCVB-TV he originally spent around $1,800 for the four tickets last November on StubHub, a ticket reseller site, but the ducats were never delivered, and the company told him replacement seats weren’t available.

"That’s just not right," Silva told the station, adding that he decided to shell out $21,000 on another reseller site for the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer’s Saturday show that his daughter and her friends had their hearts set on at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

He said while StubHub plans to refund his original purchase, he doesn’t think resellers should wait "until the day before for the tickets to be sent out."

The dad, who even got a limousine for the special occasion, added that he played a joke on his daughter and friends this week after he secured tickets, telling them he couldn't get new ones, "and the look on their faces I never want to see again. It was tough, it was tough. One girl, I won't tell you who, had a quivering lip."

His daughter Katlyn Silva, 19, told the station she was "so angry" and "disappointed" about the ticket mishap "'cause I was looking forward to this for nine months."

She said when she found out they had seats she started jumping on her parents, thanking them.

Friend Alyssa Camara said she was "getting ready to cry" until she found out Silva had gotten them "better tickets."

"I was so excited. I was like freaking out!" she added.

Silva said the higher price paid for better seats but "of course, as you can see, this puts me back a little bit, and I think it's for no reason but for incompetence through the third party or StubHub."

Tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour have been notoriously hard to get and a botched presale on Ticketmaster last year highlighted both her popularity and the problems with ticket selling sites.

Ticketmaster ended its general sale for the tour last November, because of "extraordinarily high demand" and tickets were listed on resale sites for exorbitant prices.

The Ticketmaster fiasco even sparked lawsuits from fans and a Congressional hearing.

In Massachusetts, lawmakers have introduced the "Taylor Swift Bill" that would aim to makes online ticket sales more transparent.

