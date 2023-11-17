Taylor woman hopes to restore & reopen historic Howard Theatre

A woman in Taylor is hoping to purchase the historic Howard Theatre and restore and reopen it.

The Howard Theatre is located on Main Street in downtown Taylor and was built in 1924. It was originally located across the street from its current location which is the former Rita Theater which was built in 1940.

For nearly 100 years, the Howard has entertained people, but it was forced to close due to the pandemic and its pipes bursting during the 2021 freeze.

Channing Kingery-Boles owns a soap shop near the theater and is now hoping to purchase the theater and bring it back to its glory. But she needs help.

In her Kickstarter campaign, Kingery-Boles says they have a deadline, November 23, to raise money for the down payment and to start the restoration process.

The KickStarter goal is $50,000 and there's also a GoFundMe hoping to raise about $100,000.

Kingery-Boles says the plan is to make the Howard a theater and event space and they will try to restore it to as close as possible to the original design.