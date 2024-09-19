TEA commissioner calls on cell phone ban in schools

The brief The TEA education commissioner calls for a cell phone ban. The recommendation comes to help improve math and reading scores.



Cell phone use inside Texas schools could soon be banned in the next legislative session. The TEA education commissioner made the recommendation to help improve math and reading scores.

Mike Morath made the recommendation as educators have noticed lower test scores and a decline in mental health. He also pointed out districts across the state have already started a cell phone ban initiative.

Austin ISD's Ann Richards put a phone ban in place early this fall.

The district said by going phone-free, it will address mental health challenges and encourage students to build stronger connections in person.

Lake Travis ISD also announced it is prohibiting smart device usage for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

"I just want to stress something he had said regarding cell phones. Some superintendents independently just call for a ban of cell phones during school, and it works so well. We will make an attempt legislatively to ban cell phones from class," said Sen. Donna Campbell.

Sen. Campbell said while the committee will make an attempt to ban cell phone use in schools, ultimately, it is the school districts' responsibility.