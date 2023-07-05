Teen hospitalized after being pinned in southwest Austin crash

A teen is in the hospital with serious injuries after being pinned in a crash in southwest Austin, according to ATCEMS.

Medics reported a vehicle rescue at around 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 at the intersection of La Crosse Avenue and Walpole Lane in southwest Austin.

Initial reports confirmed a pin-in at the scene, medics later declared the pinned teen patient a trauma alert.

The patient was removed from the crash after a 25 to 30 minute extrication.

Medics transported the teen to St. David's South with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.