Teen injured in shooting in North Austin, suspect in custody

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
Austin police officers responded to Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing just after 4 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen has been injured in a shooting in North Austin and police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened at just after 4 p.m. on June 14 in the Domain area near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a teen boy was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Austin Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody but no details about the suspect have been released.