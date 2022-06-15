Teen injured in shooting in North Austin, suspect in custody

A teen has been injured in a shooting in North Austin and police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened at just after 4 p.m. on June 14 in the Domain area near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a teen boy was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody but no details about the suspect have been released.