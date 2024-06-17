4 teens arrested after suspicious activity call in Kyle; police searching for 2 others

Kyle police arrested four teens and are still looking for two more after a suspicious activity call on Monday.

Police said on June 17, around 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at Wren Lane and Robin’s Nest Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a group of teens who had fled the scene of a broken-down car in the middle of the road. After a pursuit, four of the teens, three girls and one boy, were detained.

During the arrests, officers found a stolen gun on one of the teens.

Kyle police and Hays County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the additional two teens that fled. These searches led to the discovery of a white van belonging to one of the teens, which contained several burglary tools and another stolen gun.

Police are still looking for two other teens.

The Kyle Police Department urges anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or with relevant camera footage to contact the non-emergency line at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

The investigation into this incident remains active.