2 teens arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing firearms in Guadalupe County

The Brief Two teens were arrested in Guadalupe County for breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing firearms. The sheriff's office says it received a report of two male subjects dressed in dark clothing looking in vehicles. Both teens were found armed with firearms taken from burglarized vehicles.



Two teens have been arrested for burglarizing multiple vehicles and stealing firearms in Guadalupe County.

What we know:

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office says that on Feb. 22, deputies responded to the 100 block of Laurel Grace Lane, just off FM 725 and southeast of New Braunfels. GCSO had received a report of two male subjects dressed in dark clothing looking in vehicles.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.

GCSO says that both had firearms taken from vehicles they had burglarized. Investigators later determined that multiple vehicles had been hit.

Deputies were assisted by New Braunfels police.

What you can do:

GCSO is advising residents to keep their vehicles locked and remove all valuables and firearms.