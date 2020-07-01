Temperatures in Austin could reach triple digits by July 4th

As high pressure continues to build into the Central Plains through the rest of the week and into the weekend, heat and humidity will remain locked in around Central Texas.

By Friday, mostly sunny skies will return to the area. Abundant sunshine will allow daytime highs to warm into the upper 90s.

By July 4th, temperatures in Austin could reach 100°.

Southerly breezes will keep things muggy, with dewpoints in the 60°s and 70°s. This will mean heat index readings of 103° to 105°. On Saturday night, cloud cover will increase but rain isn’t likely.

Sunday will be almost identical to Saturday with abundant sunshine, daytime highs near 100°, and heat index readings a few degrees hotter.

With elevated humidity levels through the weekend, heat safety will be very important, especially during the hottest part of the afternoon. If you’ve got outdoor plans, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade. If you or someone you’re with start to experience signs of heat exhaustion, get to the air conditioning to cool off right away.

Texas Parks and Wildlife recently shared its top six "heat hacks" for staying safe outdoors this summer. TPWD says that Texas State Parks handled 129 heat-related illnesses in humans and pets last year as temperatures hit triple digits.

