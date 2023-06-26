ERCOT reports record-breaking demand as Texas heat continues

An unusually hot June has set records for both temperature and energy demand throughout Texas.

On Sunday, June 25, ERCOT reported record-breaking weekend peak demand at 79,266 MW, beating the previous weekend demand record of 77,359 MW. Solar energy production records were also broken, reaching a new high of 13,080 MW.

New records, however, may continue throughout the week. ERCOT’s projections for the next week predict that peak demand will surpass the current peak demand record for five of the next seven days.

On Wednesday, June 21, peak demand is predicted to reach above 85,000 MW in the afternoon as temperatures in Austin reach highs of 104 degrees .

The current peak demand record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022, according to an ERCOT press release .

So far this month, ERCOT has already reported a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MW, which was set on June 19. ERCOT also released a weather watch on Sunday due to rising temperatures, but grid conditions are expected to remain as normal.