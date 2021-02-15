Temporary shelter at Del Valle High School emptied and closed

article

Del Valle High School had been assigned as a temporary shelter as winter storms, freezing temperatures, and power outages continue to affect the region.

Travis County Fire Rescue tweeted that those planning to drive to DVHS should be mindful of their surroundings and use extreme precaution on the road. TCFR also added there will be crews on site to assist with local needs. The shelter will be open until 8 p.m. and officials say they will reevaulate the situation then and will make a decision based on need.

As of Monday evening the warming center at Del Valle High School has closed and the occupants were emptied. It is unkown at this time if the facility will reopen.

Shelters at Palmer Events Center for adults and Downtown Salvation Army Shelter for families also remain open.

