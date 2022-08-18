Tesla planning to launch electricity retail business in Texas

Tesla is looking to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas.

A new job posting on Tesla's website shows Tesla is looking to move forward with Tesla Energy Ventures. Last year, Tesla filed an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity on the retail market under that name.

The new "Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity" position, which is based in Austin, will "support the launch and growth of a new electricity retailer in the Texas market," according to the posting.

The role will be responsible for managing retail electricity products, administering the customer portfolio, coordinating customer support, and tracking financial performance. Tesla is also looking for a candidate with experience "in residential electricity retail, preferably with a retail electricity provider in ERCOT," says the posting.

The posting also hints at Tesla's future plans with this business venture, stating that the position will "focus initially on the Texas market" but will also "contribute to innovation in electricity retail offerings and expansion into future markets, as well as driving improved retail operations in the US and globally."

This comes just eight months after the company officially moved its headquarters to the Giga Texas factory in Del Valle from California.