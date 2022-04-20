Tesla offering jobs to Manor ISD graduates leading to full-time employment

Tesla is offering employment opportunities for Manor ISD graduates at its GigaTexas factory.

Manor ISD said the Tesla Manufacturing Development Program (MDP) provides graduates the opportunity to launch a career at Tesla by participating in a seven-week program at Austin Community College leading to full-time employment at Tesla.

ACC is one of two homes of the Tesla START program, an intensive training that provides students "with skills necessary for a successful career" with Tesla's automotive and manufacturing teams. During the program, individuals develop technical expertise and earn certifications through in-class theory, hands-on labs and self-paced learning, says Tesla.

The program's inaugural class started last August at ACC with new classes beginning every four to six weeks. Approximately 60 students are currently enrolled.

Students are paid Tesla employees while they complete the program. After graduation they are eligible for full-time positions.

To apply, Manor ISD seniors must:

