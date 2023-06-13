Abbott signs Alyssa's Law requiring Texas schools to install silent panic alert technology

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 838, one of his emergency items for the regular session. It was also part of his call to improve school safety.

The legislation requires all public and charter schools to install silent alert technology in classrooms by the 2025-26 school year.

"It is huge, it is going to be a game changer," said state Rep Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), the House sponsor of the Bill. The Senate author is state Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe).

State lawmakers and the governor, according to Rep. Thierry, have provided more than a billion dollars in grant money to prevent this safety upgrade from being an unfunded mandate.

"The last I checked, over 95% of the school districts in the state of Texas have already applied for this funding," said Thierry.

The legislation is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was among the victims from the 2018 Parkland Florida school shooting. Alyssa's father and mother were among those at Tuesday’s bill signing with the governor.

"Seconds really matter, time equals life. We really need to make sure to get EMS to the scene to triage any victims or law enforcement to go and take down the shooter," said Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mom.

Texas can do more, according to Alhadeff, who points to what has been done in Florida.

The legal age to purchase a long gun was increased to 21, in response to Parkland, matching the federal handgun law. Florida also enacted a 3-day waiting period for the delivery of firearms after purchase.

"School safety is a layered approach. I think by increasing the age from 18 to 21 is one of those layers that will make a school safer, here in Texas. We did it in Florida and I believe we can do it here in Texas," said Lori Alhadeff.

During the regular session, a hearing before members of a Texas House committee was held on a bill to increase the gun purchase age. The legislation was filed in response to the Uvalde School shooting.

The hearing was viewed as a big step under the capitol dome, but the bill never reached the governor's desk. It’s an example as to why the school safety debate is far from over.

"Whether schools go to metal detectors whether they're using cameras every additional piece is going to be tremendous. You know we can't just prevent everything that goes on, and mental health there is no cure for. So we have to put structural improvements in place the same way our governments do, the same way our government buildings do, we have to put structural improvements in our schools, our municipal builds as well, so we can protect our children, our teachers and our staff," said Dr. Ilon Alhadeff, Alyssa’s dad.

State lawmakers did close a gun purchase background check loophole involving juvenile crime records.

Legislation was also passed requiring armed security guards on every school campus. Critics of that bill say not enough money was provided to hire those guards. Civil rights advocates have also voiced concerns the extra security could result in cases of discrimination.