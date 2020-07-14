Texas A&M to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff

Students, faculty and staff at all 11 Texas A&M System universities across the state will soon have quick and easy access to free testing for COVID-19, says the university.

According to a release from the university, Chancellor John Sharp recently negotiated an agreement with California-based Curative Inc, a national testing company that has committed to turning around lab results within 30 hours from when the sample arrives at their lab.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said Sharp in the release. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”

Approximately 15,000 test kits will be sent to system campuses each month. Each campus will set up a central location for the testing, which will consist of a simple, painless mouth swab. Testing could start as early as late this week.

To date, Curative has released more than 1.2 million test results and is processing 55 to 60 thousand test kits per day with plenty of capacity. A major benefit of the Curative testing system is it being a turn-key operation, offering tests, shipping, processing, and a software system that collects and reports results.

Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, or suspect they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Close contact is defined by the CDC as being within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes at any time, beginning 48 hours before the individual had symptoms, regardless of wearing a face mask.

While the tests are free, those who have insurance are encouraged to use their primary care physician to access the test so that their test can be paid for by insurance. The on-campus tests will not be available to the general public.

Each campus will establish an on-line test registration, and anyone wishing to be tested must first sign up there. Trained personnel will monitor the self-administered oral swabbing.

