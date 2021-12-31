Texas Basketball offering holiday ticket deals through Jan. 15

University of Texas Athletics is offering Holiday Hoops ticket deals to select Men’s and Women’s basketball games.

All tickets within the current deal are $10 or less!

Texas Women’s Basketball is currently 9-1 overall and hold a 5-0 win streak at home. The Men’s team is also holding it down at home with a 9-0 win streak at Frank Erwin, and a 10-2 record overall.

Remaining games for the Holiday Hoops deal include the following:

Men’s Basketball games:

Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. vs West Virginia

Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. vs Oklahoma

Women’s Basketball games:

Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. vs Texas Tech

Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. vs Kansas

Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. vs West Virginia

The tickets for the men’s games mentioned above start at $10, while the women’s start at $5. All games within the Holiday Hoops deal are home games held at the Frank Erwin Center located at 1701 Red River.

When doors open, Happy Hour pricing on beverages is available until the start of the National Anthem for all Texas Basketball games.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Holiday Hoops deal, visit texassports.com.

