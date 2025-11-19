Texas BBQ and Tex-Mex puts the Lone Star State on the culinary travel map for America

article

The Brief A new survey by Talker Research found that two Texas cities are ranked among America's top "foodcation" destinations for travelers seeking culinary experiences. Central Texas earned the fifth spot for its famous barbecue, while San Antonio ranked in the top 20 for its signature Tex-Mex cuisine. Younger travelers are driving the trend, with food tourists spending an average of $910 per culinary trip.



Two Texas cities are getting national attention for their food, and travelers are hitting the road just to grab a Texas-sized bite.

The rise of food tourism

What we know:

A new survey by Talker Research found that Central Texas and San Antonio both rank among America’s top food vacation (foodcation) destinations. The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that just over one in five people, 21%, have taken a trip solely for food. Travelers spend an average of $910 on their most recent culinary getaway.

The survey shows that number could nearly double if the meal is special enough. Respondents said they’d be willing to spend nearly $2,000 if it meant trying a dream dish, such as barbecue in the Lone Star State.

Central Texas and San Antonio ranked

The top domestic "foodcation" spots read like a menu of regional classic dishes. Central Texas took fifth place, recognized for its world-famous Texas-style barbecue. San Antonio also made the top 20 for its signature Tex-Mex cuisine.

Philadelphia: Philly cheesesteak, 27%

New York City: New York–style pizza, 27%

Missouri and Kansas: Kansas City barbecue, 26%

Chicago: deep-dish pizza, 25%

Central Texas: Texas barbecue, 24%

Memphis, Tennessee: Memphis barbecue, 23%

Alaska: king crab, 20%

Boston: lobster roll (warm with butter), 19%

Louisiana: gumbo, 17%

Southeastern U.S.: biscuits and gravy, 17%

Maine: lobster roll (cold with mayonnaise), 16%

California: In-N-Out Burger, 16%

Maryland: Chesapeake Bay crab, 16%

California: California-style pizza, 16%

New York City: pastrami on rye, 15%

Chicago: Italian beef sandwich, 15%

Oklahoma: chicken-fried steak, 15%

Arizona and New Mexico: Navajo tacos and fry bread, 14%

Napa Valley, California: wine, 14%

San Antonio, Texas: Tex-Mex cuisine, 14%

Delicious Mexican Street Food Display with Beef Tacos Burritos Nachos And Frying Pan with Potato Mix. Authentic Cuisine Served on Disposable Plates with Sauce. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Gen Z drives the "foodcation" trend

By the numbers:

Younger travelers are driving a new trend, with nearly half of Gen Z respondents saying they’ve taken a food-focused trip, compared with 11% of baby boomers.

Researchers say these "foodcations" show how food has become the heart of modern travel. From Central Texas barbecue to San Antonio enchiladas, young Americans chase flavors that help them experience a region’s culture no matter how far.