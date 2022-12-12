Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors

A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors.

Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Andy Hogue, Travis County GOP communications director, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.

Mike Warren: Katie, is this bill something lawmakers should consider?

Katie Naranjo: I think it raises a lot of important issues around social media and the content as well as what's appropriate. You know, we saw the insurrection on January six from social media organizations, and it's not just media and others. You have Parler and kind of, you know, third party groups that are more insular. In general, we need to look at social media and free speech. However, I'm not sure this bill comes at it at the best mechanism for how to address it.

Mike Warren: Andy, what's your take on how lawmakers should approach this bill?

Andy Hogue: Yeah. Well, I think it needs to be heard in committee. I think a Jerry Patterson has a great bill. There are a lot of issues that need to be considered one way or the other here, but I don't think it's a great idea to do a blanket ban on minors in social media. They're more tech-savvy than us. They'll find other ways to communicate. My kids are not on Facebook or Twitter at all. They're on Discord. They're on game chat. If we push them further into the deep web, that might be a more troublesome situation we have right now.

Mike Warren: Katie, does this proposed bill kind of give power back to parents?

Katie Naranjo: I think it's laughable to think that the legislature could try and get really have any real movement in the appearance with social media, mainly because the legislature is filled with people who don't understand social media. And therefore, the efficacy and the ability to actually implement meaningful change around social media is not possible. Again, getting back to the situation of the content disclaimers and different parental controls and other mechanisms that might be more effective than what this bill is trying to do. I mean, I agree, Andy, that I'm sure that my two-year-olds and two and a half year old probably can use things much better than I can when it comes to technology when he becomes 13 and 14. So yeah, I think we've got some efficacy issues here.

Mike Warren: Andy, what sort of things would you like to see state legislators do as far as approaching social media to try and make it safer for young people?

Andy Hogue: I think we had a great bill last session to provide a remedy for anybody that felt they were wronged by social media censorship. I think the free market has actually proven itself able to correct some of the problems. With Elon Musk buying up Twitter. I'm sure Katie will disagree on that, but it's been great on Twitter lately for Republicans, so it's good to have a moment in the spotlight. And I also think that we just need to, you know, again, let the free market do its thing. If we regulate too much, then we stop that dynamism. We stop the possibility for other competitors, like with Elon buying Twitter, a lot of people on the left move to Mastodon, for instance. So the best thing the government can do right now, I think, is just to assure there's a level playing field and basically stay out.

Mike Warren: Okay. Katie, final word from you on how legislatures should approach social media.

Katie Naranjo: Regulation is important, but I think regulation that isn't a "one size fits all" needs to be addressed here. We have to hold the free market accountable for what is their main interest, which is profit and the government's main interest, which is people. And so it's people that are being harmed in social media, and it's the government that's going to come up with the solution because the free market has yet to actually do so. And so I'm looking forward to seeing better legislation, options that come out to address this issue.

Mike Warren: Okay. We will see. We are at a time for now. Katie. Andy, thank you both very much.