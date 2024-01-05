This Week in Texas Politics: Texas border, school choice and new 2024 laws

It may be a new year, but the hot topics This Week in Texas Politics were topics that dominated in 2023.

FOX 7 Austin's Chief Political Reporter Rudy Koski and our panel of analysts took a look at the big issues that kicked off 2024.

RUDY KOSKI: This week in Texas politics started the New Year with some familiar topics still in play. Let's get the headlines from our panel, and we'll begin first with Connie Swinney from The Highlander. Connie, what's your headline for the week?

CONNIE SWINNEY: Expect a few dust ups as Texans tiptoe into 2024.

RUDY KOSKI: Brian Smith with St Edward's University. What's your headline for the week?

BRIAN SMITH: 2024 brings a new set of laws and a new set of lawsuits.

RUDY KOSKI: And Patrick Svitek with the Texas Tribune. Hit me with a headline, Patrick.

PATRICK SVITEK: A very contentious Republican primary season is officially upon us.

RUDY KOSKI: Well, the big story of this new year, the first week of the new year, unfortunately, continues to be the border. But the issue had several different aspects to it. Migrant surges, lawsuits, congressional visits, sanctuary city meltdowns, and Border-Bill Chicken being played on Capitol Hill. Patrick. Which one of all those or did all of them catch your attention?

PATRICK SVITEK: Look, I think what continues to catch my attention as a national story is how these Democratic run cities are dealing with, uh, governor, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's migrant bussing program. To almost kind of get creative in how they're dealing with this. You saw this week, the New York City mayor, Eric Adams, is suing a number of the charter bus companies, um, to try to shut down this program as it relates to his city. And so that is a national story related to the border that continues to, uh, fascinate me.

CONNIE SWINNEY: Well, Rudy, all eyes on the governor's signature border policy. I mean, SB 3, SB 4. We're starting to see that, of course, unfold in the southern part of the state. Now, if these two particular types of legislation can avoid some of the legal roadblocks, we may see an expanded enforcement effort in other parts of the state.

BRIAN SMITH: I have to agree with Patrick. I mean, we've seen that Texas border story forever, the things going on. But the nationalization of it, I think has really been exciting to watch because of all the different political and legal maneuvering. New York says no to busses. So the busses now stop across the river in Jersey.

RUDY KOSKI: You know, the governor talks about the border a lot on the national stage. But here locally, Patrick, he is talking about his private school choice scholarship plan that didn't get through the legislature. He's trying to flip some seats. Do you think he's going to be able to do that?

PATRICK SVITEK: You know, I don't think that he's going to get all the seats, uh, that he needs to, um, you know, get a solid majority in the Texas House to pass this plan next session. But I think he has a good opportunity to make some headwayl.

BRIAN SMITH: Until Governor Abbott can explain to rural legislators what's in it for them, he's not going to get their support.

RUDY KOSKI: Ken Paxton continues to be fighting his whistleblower lawsuit settlement, whatever that is going on. Uh, he's been ordered to provide a deposition along with other key staff members, but he's trying to prevent that from happening. Friday, filing new paperwork here in Travis County to prevent having to be deposed. Patrick, will this ever happen? Will he ever testify?

PATRICK SVITEK: That's a great question. Um, we've already seen so many twists and turns in this legal saga, just since the impeachment trial in the fall. I think this is probably going right back to the Texas Supreme Court, and that's an all Republican court. So there you know, the way they look at this will be, I think, a little more revealing.

RUDY KOSKI: Former Texas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson died just before New Year's after having back surgery this week. Her family announced her death was allegedly caused by an infection that she got at a Dallas recovery facility, and they're threatening to file a lawsuit. Texas law limits medical malpractice awards to $250,000. Punitive damages, they can go much higher, but I think that this case could spark a revisiting of tort reform when state lawmakers return to Austin. What do you think, Connie?

CONNIE SWINNEY: It's doubtful that one high profile case may, uh, start some sort of campaign or move towards, uh, tort reform. Now, as you know, in 2021, there was a tweaking to to tort law in, in Texas, the kind of made it easier for some of these, uh, families that were seeking damages to work their way through the court system. And at that time, it was considered somewhat of a victory for the plaintiffs. But as far as the caps, um, those have stuck for a couple of decades.

RUDY KOSKI: 31 new state laws took effect in January. They include property tax changes, shutting down university DEI programs, a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers, and banning e-cigarettes marketing to minors. Hey guys, what new law came under the radar for you?

PATRICK SVITEK: Well, I mean, the one that was the most politically charged, I think was the anti DEI law, the implementation of that. It's gonna be interesting to watch.

CONNIE SWINNEY: Well, a law that flew below the radar I thought was House Bill 3186 and that was the Youth Intervention, our Youth Diversion and Early Intervention Act.

RUDY KOSKI: I had high hopes for the HOA reform law, but I thought it was a swing and a miss. Brian, what one did you spot?

BRIAN SMITH: You know, I said also the HOA reform. I mean like legislation, the HOA fees are invisible until your grass is too high and you run afoul of one. And hopefully these new laws should clarify some of those nebulous HOA powers regarding fines and fees and how much this is going to cost you.

RUDY KOSKI: All right, let's wrap up this first week of 2024 with one word. Connie, we'll start with you. What's your word for the first week?

CONNIE SWINNEY: Uh, because of the national attention on the increasing border crossings, I say Surge.

RUDY KOSKI: Patrick. Your word.

PATRICK SVITEK: I was going to say Border is my word as well, because our conversation reminded me of how that issue just remains so omnipresent locally, at the state level and nationally.

RUDY KOSKI: Brian, close it out with a word.

BRIAN SMITH: Iowa.

RUDY KOSKI: And that is This Week in Texas Politics.