Where Texas cities land on US list of priciest, cheapest places for popular foods

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The Brief A new study compared food prices across major Texas cities. Houston ranked among the most expensive for wings and burgers. El Paso stood out as one of the cheapest cities for wings and pizza.



With food prices rising across the country, one study has found the Texas cities with the priciest and most budget-friendly popular food items.

Texas chicken wing prices

By the numbers:

According to the study by Bovada Sportsbook, two Texas cities made the top 10 list for most expensive chicken wing prices. Houston landed in third with prices of $2.25 on average for a single wing and $18.03 for eight wings. San Antonio is eighth with $2.05 and 16.43.

The chicken wing list is bookended on the pricier end by New York City at number one and Seattle at 10, with a disparity of $0.37 for a single wing and $2.96 for an eight-count between the two.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, El Paso ranked seventh for the cheapest wings in the nation. The city was found to have an average price of $1.62 per wing and $12.95 for eight. Atlanta, Georgia ranked as the cheapest wing location, while Bakersfield, California brought up the rear in 10th.

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Texas pizza prices

By the numbers:

In the realm of pizza, no Texas cities made the list for most expensive pies in the nation. That list was capped by San Jose, California, with an average price of $25.72 per pizza. Three other California cities made the list, and Kansas City ranked 10th with $23.01.

Texas did, however, show up with three cities among the cheapest pizza cities, even reigning supreme with the top spot. El Paso was found by the study to have the cheapest pizza in the U.S. with an average price of $14.54.

Fort Worth was next up at seventh with an average price of $16.40, and Dallas was close behind at eighth with $16.59.

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Texas burger prices

By the numbers:

As far as burgers go, Texas had only one representative on the top 10 lists of most and least expensive. NYC was found to have the most expensive burger at $17.27 on average, while Oklahoma City has the cheapest, coming in at $8.99.

Texas' most expensive burger locale is Houston, the study found, clocking in at eighth in the nation with an average price of $14.73. Houston was sandwiched between Philly, at $15.33, and Baltimore, at $14.43.

The least expensive Lone Star city to grab a burger is Austin, the study said, ranking fourth in the nation. You can get one at the state's capitol for an average price of $9.74. Austin was just behind Chicago, at $9.70, and ahead of Memphis, at $9.78.

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