Texas congressman calls for National Guard to address drone threats at World Cup

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Texas congressman Michael McCaul is calling on the Trump administration to allow the National Guard to address drone threats ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The letter from the Texas Republican and Rep. Elijah Crane (R - Ariz.) was sent to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called for immediate Interagency action to secure the airspace over 11 U.S. cities hosting World Cup matches.

McCaul and Crane sit on the House of Representatives' Homeland Security Committee.

What they're saying:

The pair said potential personnel shortages and complex jusidictional divides between cities and organizers could create a fragmented environment that requires a unified federal security response.

"With its rapid deploy ability, nationwide scalability, and extensive experience responding to domestic emergencies, the National Guard is uniquely positioned to assist federal and state authorities with C-UAS mitigation and unified coordination for World Cup security," the letter reads.

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"The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring an unprecedented number of global spectators to our homeland, and the eyes of the world will be on the United States," McCaul and Crane said. "Ensuring the safety of these events and attendees is a responsibility we must meet with no room for error. "