Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales to retire amid pressure following personal scandal

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The Brief Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales announced his retirement from Congress and will leave office at the end of his current term. The move follows a high-profile personal scandal and significant pressure from GOP leadership for the incumbent to step aside. Republican Brandon Herrera is now set to face Democrat Katy Padilla Stout in a race expected to be highly competitive this November.



U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican incumbent from Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, said he will retire from Congress.



Gonzales announced his decision on Monday afternoon, as lawmakers prepare to return to Washington.

Scandal leads to retirement

What we know:

The announcement comes weeks after Gonzales said he would not seek re-election following a personal scandal that drew national attention and prompted calls from fellow Republicans for him to exit the race.

"There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas," said Gonzales in a social media post.

Gonzales, who represents a district anchored in San Antonio, acknowledged earlier this year that he had an affair with a former staff member. The admission followed reports and mounting scrutiny tied to the death of the aide in 2025. Gonzales said at the time that he took "full responsibility" for what he described as a lapse in judgment.

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Brandon Herrera and Texas' 23rd Congressional District

(Getty Images)

What's next:

With Gonzales out of the race, Republican Brandon Herrera, a firearms manufacturer and YouTube personality known as "The AK Guy," is set to become the GOP nominee for the November election. He is expected to face Democratic nominee Katy Padilla Stout.

Katy Padilla Stout

Recent primary results suggested a competitive general election ahead, with Democrats drawing slightly more total votes in the district than Republicans.

Gonzales said he will continue serving through the remainder of his term.

Impact on the GOP House majority

FILE - The elephant, a symbol of the Republican Party, on in a rug in the lobby of the Republican Party's headquarters in Washington. (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

The backstory:

House GOP leaders had urged Gonzales to step aside, and he faced the possibility of an expulsion vote in the House.

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In a March statement announcing he would not run again, Gonzales cited his decades of public service, including 20 years in the military and three terms in Congress, and said he would complete his current term.

"After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district," he said.

Gonzales first won his seat during a period when Republicans made gains among Hispanic voters in South Texas. He narrowly secured renomination in 2024, defeating a Brandon Herrera by a slim margin in a runoff.