Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduates three new K-9 teams

Three new K-9 teams graduated from a nine-week training program with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The teams graduated on Friday, November 12.

Two of the dogs were donated from Lackland Air Force Base, and one was donated by a non-profit organization. The K-9 teams will join more than 50 DPS Canine Detection Teams across Texas within DPS’ Texas Highway Patrol Division.

"Our K-9 units play an integral role in interdicting criminals and detecting narcotics on the streets, and I’m proud to welcome these three new handlers and K-9s to the roster," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "After completing the necessary training, these K-9 teams are ready to take on their next assignment in protecting and serving the state of Texas."

Two of the newly trained K-9s will be used for explosives detection and one for narcotics detection. K-9 Fetha and K-9 Nasha will be stationed at the Capitol, while K-9 Frank will be stationed at Mineral Wells.

According to DPS, K-9 teams assisted in the seizure of around 5,342 pounds of marijuana, 343 pounds of cocaine, 38 pounds of heroin, 817 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of hashish, and $4.2 million in cash in 2020.

