Texas DPS finds 70 bundles of cocaine after two-vehicle crash

Texas DPS says that earlier this week, troopers found bundles and bundles of cocaine while responding to a crash in South Texas.

On May 31, highway patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City near the Rio Grande River.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Troopers arrived and discovered three burlap sacks containing 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV.

The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds, says Texas DPS, and have an estimated street value of over $3.3 million.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The driver later turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s deputies and is facing drug possession charges.