Texas DPS holds Peace Officer's Memorial Service

The Texas Department of Public Safety is honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service of the state.

The Peace Officer's Memorial Service is being held at DPS headquarters in North Austin.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is this year's guest speaker and will be joined by DPS Director Steven McCraw, Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach, members of DPS leadership, as well as friends and family of fallen peace officers.

A wreath dedication will take place during the service.

The service begins at 10 a.m. (CT).