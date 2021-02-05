Texas DPS to increase patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans to be safe this weekend and celebrate Super Bowl Sunday responsibly.

DPS says that troopers will be increasing patrols all day Sunday, Feb. 7 from 12:01 a.m. to midnight as part of a nationwide initiative. Troopers will be on the lookout for drivers violating the law, including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence.

DPS is also offering the following safety tips on Super Bowl Sunday:

Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling

DPS is also reminding Texans about its suspicious activity reporting system, iWatchTexas. Confidential reports can be filed online, by calling 1-844-643-2251 or through the iWatchTexas mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

DPS says that iWatchTexas is not designed to report emergencies, so those needing an emergency response are urged to call 911.