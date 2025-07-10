LIVE UPDATES | Texas flooding: More than 170 people still missing following deadly floods

The Brief At least 119 people are dead across Texas after flooding on July 4th weekend. More than 170 people across the state are missing, including 161 from hard-hit Kerr County.



The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas sits at 119.

Across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing.

Live updates - July 10

9:44 a.m.

Kerr County officials will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to give an update.

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 96 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children, at last count.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least seven deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported seven deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and 10 in Travis County.

Resources and donations for those impacted