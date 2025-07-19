Texas flooding: Kerr County missing persons drop to 3 as many verified safe

article

The Brief The number of missing persons in Kerr County from the July 4 floods has dropped to three. Over 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities have worked tirelessly in search and rescue. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with teams continuing to search the Guadalupe River watershed.



The number of those missing from Kerr County following the historic flooding on July 4 has dropped to three.

Recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country are ongoing two weeks after the tragedy.

Kerr County missing persons

The latest:

The Kerr County Flood Disaster Joint Information Center has confirmed that three individuals remain missing as of Saturday. The number last stood at 97.

State and local agencies have verified many people initially reported as missing being safe, the Kerrville release says, and those people have been removed from the list.

What they're saying:

"We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said. "Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three."

"This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time," Rice said.

"To every member of law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency management, and supporting agencies — thank you," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said. "Your dedication, professionalism, and compassion have brought comfort and answers to so many.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. added, "Our thoughts remain with the families still awaiting news, and we will continue to stand with them as efforts persist."

What's next:

Recovery operations continue throughout the Guadalupe River watershed by local, state, national and international search teams who continue to work to reunite the missing with their families.

SBA funding for some flood-affected counties

Dig deeper:

Also on Saturday, two counties were added to those approved for SBA funding after Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declaration.

With the addition of Hamilton and Travis counties, the following counties are now approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.

"I thank President Trump for swiftly adding Hamilton and Travis counties to his Major Disaster Declaration," said Governor Abbott. "Our federal partnership is key to help impacted communities in Hamilton and Travis counties and across the state receive crucial public assistance to recover and rebuild. Texans are resilient, and with the continued support at every level, we will overcome this devastation."

Texas Hill Country recovery efforts

The backstory:

In Kerr County, officials have confirmed 107 deaths, including 70 adults and 37 children. The number of deaths was not updated in the Saturday release.

More than 1,000 first responders from across the country are helping with search efforts to bring loved ones home to their families.

Kerrville has taken in more than 350 animals since July 4.

In his last update, Gov. Greg Abbott said the death toll had reached 134 statewide.

How to help Texas flooding victims

What you can do:

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX has collected a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them. Take a look at the resource list here.

