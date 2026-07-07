Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa proposes $1,500 refund for Texans

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The Brief Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa proposed sending $1,500 payments to Texans if she's elected governor. Hinojosa says the money would come from Texas' multibillion-dollar surplus, accusing Gov. Greg Abbott of "hoarding" taxpayer funds. Hinojosa has not detailed how the payments would work, and spending state reserve funds would require legislative approval.



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa proposed sending $1,500 payments to Texas households as part of a new economic policy unveiled Tuesday during her "Money in Your Pocket" tour.

Hinojosa said the proposal would use part of the state's multibillion-dollar Economic Stabilization Fund to provide direct financial relief to working families instead of continuing to build reserves.

Hinojosa proposes $1,500 "Corruption Tax Refund" checks

FILE-In this photo illustration, $100 dollar bills are on display. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

In the post, Hinojosa accused Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of "hoarding billions in taxpayer dollars" while Texans struggle to afford healthcare, groceries, gas and housing. She said that, as governor, she would "put that money where it belongs: with Texans."

In a video posted to social media July 7, Hinojosa said Texans struggling with the cost of living should receive direct payments if she is elected governor.

"My plan is to put $1,500 in your pocket, because if you cannot afford to live and thrive in Texas, then the American dream is out of reach," Hinojosa said.

In a news release announcing the proposal, Hinojosa said the one-time payments would serve as "$1,500 Corruption Tax Refund" checks to help offset what she described as the cost of Abbott's corruption.

"Texans have lost trust in our government, and for good reason – Greg Abbott has hoarded our money while we struggle with the costs of healthcare, groceries, gas, and housing," Hinojosa said in the release. "This proposal is about restoring that trust by putting money back in people's pockets, especially at a time when Texans are hurting."

Dig deeper:

Hinojosa said Abbott has been "hoarding $27 billion of our money," arguing the Economic Stabilization Fund has grown to nearly three times the amount she believes the state needs in reserve. She referred to the proposal as the "Greg Abbott Corruption Tax Refund."

According to her campaign, the fund has grown from about $10 billion to roughly $27 billion over the past five years. Hinojosa said that if elected, she would declare Texas' affordability crisis an emergency on her first day in office and ask the Legislature to pass a bill authorizing the one-time $1,500 payments to Texas households while maintaining a $10 billion reserve in the fund for future emergencies.

"I know most politicians are all talk, but the money is there, it is ours," Hinojosa said in the video.

Texas' multibillion dollar fund

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: The exterior of the Texas State Capitol on February 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Hinojosa's proposal would use taxpayer dollars from the state's Economic Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund, to finance the one-time payments while leaving what her campaign describes as a fiscally responsible $10 billion reserve.

Although Hinojosa said she would call on lawmakers to pass the measure immediately if elected, any withdrawal from the Economic Stabilization Fund would require legislative approval under Texas law.