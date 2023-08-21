Texas heat: ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Aug. 23-27

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch starting Wednesday after an all-time weekend peak demand record was set Sunday.

The Watch from Aug. 23-27 is due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal and there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT says it set a new all-time weekend peak demand record of 85,116 MW on Sunday, Aug. 20 and the current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on August 10. Last year, the peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

ERCOT is still encouraging Texans to reduce electricity usage during peak demand hours.