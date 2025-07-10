Texas House and Senate create select committees to investigate disaster prep and flooding

article

The Brief The Texas House and Senate will each create a nine-person select committee to look into Texas flooding and disaster preparedness. The committees will meet jointly when the special session begins later this month. The committees plan to hold a session in Kerrville, to hear from residents.



The Texas House and Senate will appoint a nine-person select committee to look at disaster preparedness and the recent flooding across Central Texas.

The two committees will meet jointly when Texas lawmakers return to Austin for a special legislative session.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the first meeting would take place at the Capitol on July 23. A second meeting of the committees will happen the next week in Kerrville, Texas to allow residents of the hardest hit areas to be heard.

What they're saying:

"The creation of both the House and Senate's Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is just the beginning of the Legislature looking at every aspect of this tragic event," Patrick said. "Right now, we must focus on the recovery of those still missing, then rebuilding communities in flooded areas. In the coming year, and into the next regular legislative session, we will gather all the facts and answer the many questions to which the public demands answers. I look forward to working with Speaker Burrows on these critical issues."

According to a letter from Patrick, the committees will focus on four issues:

Flood warning systems

Flood emergency communications

Relief funding for Hill Country floods

Natural disaster preparation and recovery

"Our hearts are with the families across Texas who lost loved ones or saw their homes and livelihoods swept away in the recent, catastrophic floods. In the face of such devastation, Texans deserve swift, united action," Speaker Dustin Burrows said. "I’m grateful to Lt. Gov. Patrick and the Senate for partnering with the House in this effort, ensuring both chambers move in lockstep from day one of the special session. With only 30 days to act, we must make every moment count. This effort is about moving quickly to help Texans recover and laying the foundation to better protect our communities – and our children – from future disasters."

What we don't know:

Members of the committees have not been announced.

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 96 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children, at last count.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least seven deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported seven deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and 10 in Travis County.