Protections for camps in Texas floodplains pass House, Senate near unanimously

The Brief The Texas Legislature has approved new flood protections for summer camps. The legislation was prompted by the deadly July 4th floods that killed dozens of young campers. The bill requires camps to have emergency plans and rooftop access for cabins on floodplains.



The Texas House and Senate have approved new protections for summer camps in areas prone to flooding.

The new provisions come after the devastating July Fourth floods in the Texas Hill Country that claimed the lives of dozens of young campers.

Texas Senate passes flooding protections

Senate Bill 1 adds new requirements for camps built fully or partially on floodplains.

It will require overnight children's camps to develop emergency plans, and submit them to the state. Those plans would include info on when to shelter and evacuate. The plans would be taught to campers.

The Senate discussed the bill Thursday night, and four amendments were adopted.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously.

Texas House passes flooding protections

The House passed their own flooding-related bill, House Bill 1, earlier in the evening with only one vote of nay from Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian).

The House passed additional bills related to flooding protection on Thursday, including House Bill 3, which deals largely with communication and equipment infrastructure.

According to the bill's text, the provisions will be in effect as of the first camp day in summer 2026.

Heaven's 27

What they're saying:

Camp Mystic and the Eastland family released the following statement in support of SB 1 and HB 1:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of 27 precious campers and counselors at Camp Mystic. We are so inspired by the parents who, in the midst of their unimaginable grief, shared their daughters' stories. We are praying for them and all those in our community who, like us, lost loved ones on July 4.

"We join the families in supporting legislation that will make camps and communities along the Guadalupe River safer, especially the creation of detection and warning systems that would have saved lives on July 4. Dick Eastland gave his life fighting to save the girls whose care was entrusted to Camp Mystic. Whatever is included in the final measure passed by the Legislature, Camp Mystic will go above and beyond to support the safety and well-being of every camper and counselor.

"Despite our collective and continued grief, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible first responders, volunteers and search and rescue teams who have stepped forward during our community's greatest time of need. Their continued bravery, tireless dedication and compassion, especially amid the ongoing search and recovery efforts, have brought hope and comfort to so many. Their actions remind us of the strength we have when we come together.

"Honoring the lives of the 27 precious campers and counselors has been and will continue to be our focus."

Texas Hill Country flooding

The backstory:

The flooding happened in the early hours of the Fourth of July holiday, wiping out areas along the Guadalupe River in an area known as Flash Flood Alley.

Many of the deaths occurred in Kerr County and the surrounding areas.

Earlier this month, officials released the names of 118 people who died in the Kerr County floods.

The oldest victim was 91, while the youngest three were all just one-year-old. The majority were from all over Texas, with some hailing from Florida, Alabama and California.

More than 1,000 first responders from across the country helped with search efforts to bring loved ones home to their families.

Kerrville has taken in more than 350 animals since July 4.

In his last update, Gov. Greg Abbott said the death toll had reached 134 statewide. Tuesday's finding would bring that number to 135.

How to help Texas flooding victims

What you can do:

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX has collected a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them. Take a look at the resource list here.

