Texas Humane Heroes asks for donations for its Fur Baby Shower

Spring is puppy and kitten and Texas Humane Heroes says it is experiencing a higher demand to rescue pregnant animals and bottle babies. The organization is hosting a Fur Baby Shower to celebrate its rescued pregnant animals and their expecting babies and you can join in on the fun!

The event will be held April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas Humane Heroes Leander Adoption Center located at 10930 East Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander.

Those wishing to participate are invited to bring donated items off the organization's Amazon wishlist and drop the items off in a crib located in the main office. The items on the list include puppy/kitten formula, baby bottles, puppy/kitten wet food, blankets, plastic pools, and more which are all needed to help care for the animals.

Photo courtesy Texas Humane Heroes.

People who drop items off will receive a small party favor as a thank you.

Texas Humane Heroes operates two adoption centers in Central Texas, located in Leander and Killeen. Its mission is to eliminate pet homelessness. 95% of the animals saved through Texas Humane Heroes come from municipal shelters all throughout Texas that are forced to euthanize for space, serving over 42 counties across Texas.

The nonprofit is 100% funded by donations, private grants, and modest fees for services. For more information, you can go to the Texas Humane Heroes website.