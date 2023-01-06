Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle

The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright.

Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says Wright, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the officer and ran through the emergency room. The correction officer fired his firearm and struck Wright, HCSO said. Despite life-saving measures from medical staff, Wright died from his injuries.

The corrections officer was placed on administrative leave following Wright’s death, according to the county, but he did recently return to work pending the outcome of the investigation. HCSO confirmed to the county he will not be assigned to any position involving the direct supervision of jail inmates until the investigation is concluded.

On Jan. 2, attorneys for Wright's family spoke out, demanding justice for Wright and the release of body camera footage and surveillance video.

In a statement, Hays County says the Texas Rangers have requested bodycam video as well as all other information related to the investigation into the shooting not be released until after the Rangers' investigation is complete.

"The immediate release of the bodycam video and other information may adversely affect the Rangers’ ability to conduct an investigation by, among other things, impacting the recollections and statements of witnesses," says the statement.

The county also says Ascension Seton has raised concerns over the "inadvertent disclosure" of privileged third-party medical information via video footage, meaning when bodycam footage is released, it will need to be reviewed and potentially redacted due to this.

The statement concludes:

"Members of the Hays County Commissioners Court have been monitoring the situation and understand the importance of maintaining the integrity of the investigation, but they also recognize the grief felt by Mr. Wright’s family and the need for closure in the community. With that in mind, Court members will be requesting that the State dedicate as many resources to the investigation as possible, to help bring the Rangers’ investigation to an efficient conclusion, after which the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will determine the timing for public disclosure of the bodycam video or any other materials associated with the investigation."