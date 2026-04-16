Texans get some of the largest tax returns in the country, study finds

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The Brief Texas has the second-highest average tax refunds in the U.S., a new study says. The average refund in Texas is about $4,344, nearly $1,000 above the national average. High earners are driving up the state’s overall refund totals.



In a year of record-breaking tax returns, a new study finds that Texas is seeing the second-largest average returns in the nation.

Upgradedpoints.com found that the national average is nearly $3,600, but Texas residents are seeing nearly a thousand more than that this year. They used numbers from the IRS in conducting the study.

Texas-sized tax returns

By the numbers:

In Texas, the average refund was $4,344, slightly below the average in Florida, which leads the nation at $4,433. The state had the second-largest overall filing volume: 13.6 million returns filed and over 9.7 million (71.3%) receiving a refund, the study found.

The Texas county with the highest average return was Shackelford County, located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, at $7,375. Most wage brackets saw returns closer to average, with those earning $50-$100K per year averaging $4,249. However, their average appears to have been imbalanced by the $200K+ earners, who saw an average refund of $105,163.

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What is the penalty for filing taxes late?

Dig deeper:

The failure to file penalty applies if you didn't file your tax return by the due date (including extensions).

By the numbers:

The penalty is 5% of your unpaid taxes for each month that a return is late, up to 25% of the total unpaid, for individuals and most business tax returns, according to the IRS .

You’ll know if you owe a penalty because you’ll receive a notice letter from the IRS.

2026 tax brackets

Your tax filing could also look different next year if your tax bracket is adjusted. Keep that in mind if you plan to switch jobs, or earn or lose some income.

Because of inflation adjustments, income thresholds for the two lowest brackets rose by about 4%, while higher brackets increased by roughly 2.3% compared with 2025 levels.

READ MORE: 2026 tax brackets vs. 2025: Here’s what’s changed, other things to know

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2026 tax deduction

For tax year 2026, the standard deduction increased to $32,200 for married couples filing jointly. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rose to $16,100 for tax year 2026, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $24,150.

2027 tax filing season

Consult a tax professional now if you have any questions or concerns about your tax-filing situation come January 2027.