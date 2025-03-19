Texas lawmaker files bill to change I-35 in Austin to 'President Donald J. Trump Highway'

The Brief A new bill has been filed to change I-35 in Travis County to "President Donald J. Trump Highway." Those that travel the highway in Austin have mixed emotions when it comes to the proposed name change



A new bill has been filed to change I-35 in Travis County to President Donald J. Trump Highway.

The house bill was created this month by a Nacogdoches lawmaker.

The backstory:

Last week, Texas representative Joanne Shofner for District 11 in Nacogdoches proposed a new name for I-35 in Travis County — the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

In a statement posted to social media, the state representative said in part, "Texas needs to lead in naming a major interstate, traversing through the greatest capitol of a former republic, after the greatest president of our time."

According to the legislation, there would be markers at each end of the highway indicating it as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

If passed, the bill would take effect Sept. 1.

The other side:

Those that travel the highway in Austin have mixed emotions when it comes to the proposed name change.

"That that surprised me. That definitely surprised me," says Austin resident Daniel Baladez. "It needs to be kept the same way. There should be no change made. I think it's just something new to do. Honestly, there's nothing wrong with it right now. Like what? You know, if it's not broken, don't fix it."

"I-35 is not my favorite way of getting around town, but that would make it even worse, in my opinion. I'm just very opposed to what the administration is doing right now. And I just can't stand the thought of another reminder of it constantly. So, it would be distasteful," says Fran Rush.

"It really doesn't matter what the roadway is called. Last week in Austin, we had a 17-vehicle crash on I-35 where five people died. There was just another crash where someone died on I-35. Our priority is what's happening on the road and not what the road is called," says Rethink I-35 spokesperson Miriam Schoenfield.

"I think George Bush called Austin the blueberry and the tomato soup or something, because it's a liberal area surrounded by conservative people, more or less. And I think that, plus the fact that the legislature meets here, and they live here during the sessions, is probably why she targeted it. That would be my guess," Rush added.