Former Longhorn T'Vondre Sweat charged with DWI

Former Texas Longhorn T'Vondre Sweat has been arrested for DWI by the Austin Police Department.

According to Travis County jail records, Sweat was booked at 2:12 p.m. April 7.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and bond has been set at $3,000.

Sweat was named AP's Big 12 top defensive player after the Longhorns' conference winning season and was named to the AP's All-Big 12 first team as a unanimous selection. He also won the 2023 Outland Trophy and was a unanimous All-American selection.

Sweat recently participated in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He had been invited alongside 10 of his fellow Longhorns, setting a program record.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 29: T'Vondre Sweat #DL25 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

