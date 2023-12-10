Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat named AP's Big 12 top defensive player

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year and touchdown-scoring, 362-pound Texas tackle T’Vondre Sweat is the league’s top defensive player.

Third-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was voted the league’s top coach after the third-ranked Longhorns (12-1) won the conference title and made the four-team College Football Playoff in their final Big 12 season before moving with Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference next year.

Texas junior receiver Adonai Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia, is the Big 12 newcomer of the year.

Texas has six first-team selections on the AP All-Big 12 team revealed Friday, as determined by the votes from a panel of 23 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league that grew from 10 to 14 teams this season. It will be 16 next year with the additions of current Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Gordon, the Big 12 rushing leader with 124 yards per game and 20 touchdowns, was the only unanimous first-team pick on offense. The sophomore had only 109 yards rushing total in the Cowboys’ three non-conference games, but averaged 163 yards per game in nine regular-season Big 12 games. He was the nation’s leading rusher before being held to 34 yards on 13 carries in the Big 12 championship game that Texas won 49-21.

Sweat, who had a 2-yard TD catch in that title game after lining up as a tight end, has 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries this season.

Oklahoma’s four first-team picks include quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the former UCF transfer who has now gone back into the transfer portal after two seasons with the Sooners. Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman, with 99 tackles and 16 tackles for loss, joined Sweat as the only unanimous picks on the first-team defense.

Mitchell, a second-team pick, has 51 catches for 813 yards. His 10 touchdowns are tied with first-team receiver Drake Stoops from Oklahoma for the league lead.

The 2023 AP All-Big 12 team, listing name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. ("u-" denotes unanimous selection, bold marks Longhorn players):

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

WR — Drake Stoops, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-10, 189, Norman, Oklahoma

WR — Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr., 6-1, 172, Fresno, California

OT — Dominick Puni, Kansas, Sr., 6-5, 320, St. Charles, Missouri

OT — Patrick Paul, Houston, Jr., 6-7, 315, Houston, Texas

OG — Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr., 6-4, 335, Kansas City, Missouri

OG — Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-4, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio

Center — Zach Frazier, West Virginia, Jr., 6-3, 310, Fairmont, West Virginia

TE — Ben Sinnott, Kansas State, Jr., 6-4, 245, Waterloo, Iowa

QB — Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililana, Hawaii

u-RB — Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, So., 6-1, 211, Fort Worth, Texas

RB — Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr., 5-10, 230, Manor, Texas

PK — Bert Auburn, Texas, Jr., 6-0, 183, Flower Mound, Texas

All-purpose — Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr., 6-1, 172, Fresno, California

DEFENSE

DE — Austin Booker, Kansas, So., 6-6, 245, Greenwood, Indiana

DE — Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, UCF, Sr., 6-2, 245, Richmond, Virginia

u-DT — T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, Sr., 6-4, 362, Huntsville, Texas

DT — Byron Murphy, Texas., Jr., 6-1, 308, Desoto, Texas

u-LB — Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, Jr., 6-4, 236, Windermere, Florida

LB — Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State, So., 6-0, 215, Texarkana, Texas

LB — Jaylan Ford, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 242, Frisco, Texas

CB — Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia, Sr., 5-10, 184, Louisville, Kentucky

CB — T.J. Tampa, Iowa State, Sr., 6-2, 200, St. Petersburg, Florida

S — Billy Bowman, Oklahoma, Jr., 5-10, 192, Denton, Texas

S — Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, So., 6-0, 185, El Paso, Texas

Punter — Ryan Rehkow, BYU, Jr., 6-5, 235, Veradale, Washington

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

WR — Javon Baker, UCF, Sr., 5-11, 170, Atlanta, Georgia

WR — Adonai Mitchell, Texas, Jr., 6-4, 196, Missouri City, Texas

OT —Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, So., 6-4, 324, Humble, Texas

OT — Kingsley Suamataia, BYU, So., 6-6, 325, Orem, Utah

OG — Michael Ford, Kansas, Jr., 6-3, 305, Homewood, Illinois

OG — Willis Patrick, TCU, Jr., 6-4, 338, Grand Prairie, Texas

Center — Andrew Raym, Oklahoma, Sr., 6-4, 305, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

TE — Jared Wiley, TCU, Sr., 6-7, 260, Temple, Texas

QB — Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas

RB — Devin Neal, Kansas, Jr., 5-11, 215, Lawrence, Kansas

RB —Jonathon Brooks, Texas, So., 6-0, 207, Hallettsville, Texas

PK — Alex Hale, Oklahoma State, Sr., 6-0, 205, Point Frederick, NSW, Australia

All-purpose — Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, Sr., 5-8, 175, Tulsa, Oklahoma

DEFENSE

DE — Nelson Ceaser, Houston, Jr., 6-3, 250, Missouri City, Texas

DE — Tyler Batty, BYU, Jr., 6-5, 273, Payson, Utah

DT — Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, So., 6-2, 318, Cincinnati, Ohio

DT —Jamaree Caldwell, Houston, Jr., 6-1, 325, Newberry, South Carolina

LB — Jason Johnson, UCF, Sr., 6-2, 235, Chicago, Illinois

LB —Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, Jr., 6-2, 235, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

LB — Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, Fr., 6-3, 230, Haslet, Texas

CB — Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Jr., 6-0, 170, Evergreen, Alabama

CB — Josh Newton, TCU, Sr., 6-0, 190, Monroe, Louisiana

S —Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech, Sr., 5-11, 195, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

S —Beau Freyler, Iowa State, Jr., 6-2, 220, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Punter — Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 210, Gilbert, Arizona

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Offensive player of the year — Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Defensive player of the year — T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Coach of the year — Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Newcomer of the year — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

ALL BIG 12 VOTING PANEL: Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman; Eric Bailey, Tulsa World; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal; Brice Cherry, Waco Tribune-Herald; Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman; Darnell Dickson, (Provo) Daily Herald; Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal; Henry Greenstein, Lawrence Journal-World; Travis Hines, Des Moines Register; Steven Johnson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Eric Kelly, KWKT-TV, Waco, Texas; Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star; Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel; Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; Carlos Silva, Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Zach Smith, Waco Tribune-Herald; Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer; Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman; John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald; Sean Walker, KSL-TV, Salt Lake City; Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Scott Wright, The Oklahoman.