Texas Longhorns football player arrested for DWI in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas Longhorns football player was arrested for a DWI on Saturday.
UT football player Nicolai "Nick" Brooks is a freshman offensive lineman for the Texas Football team.
Nick Brooks (Photo courtesy: Texas Football website)
What we know:
According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, UT football player Nicolai "Nick" Brooks was arrested and charged with a DWI on Sunday, April 27.
He was booked into the county jail at 3:43 a.m. and was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.
He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
What they're saying:
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement on Brooks' arrest:
"We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him and are gathering information. We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time."
