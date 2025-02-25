The Brief Jackpocket has stopped operations in Texas. It comes a day after the Texas Lottery moved to ban courier services. Any outstanding tickets purchased through the app are still eligible for winnings.



Popular lottery app Jackpocket has stopped operating in Texas amid controversy and investigations into the Texas Lottery.

Jackpocket emailed users on Monday night saying that the app has suspended lottery courier operations.

The email comes just hours after the Texas Lottery announced that it was moving to ban courier services.

What are lottery couriers?

Dig deeper:

Lottery couriers are companies that take lottery ticket orders from customers online or on an app.

The courier then buys lottery tickets from a licensed lottery retailer.

The courier then sends a scanned image of the ticket to the customer and holds onto the ticket until it is determined to be a winner or non-winner.

The services charge a fee to customers to purchase and manage their tickets.

The couriers and retailers that sell the tickets are often in the same building or office.

Jackpocket closing impact

Why you should care:

Jackpocket users will no longer be able to purchase Texas Lottery tickets through the app.

Existing tickets that people bought for future drawings are still valid, and any winning tickets will still give out prizes.

The company also says that funds deposited into the app are withdrawable.

What they're saying:

"For years we've operated in compliance with the guidance of the Texas Lottery Commission, and we are disappointed this policy change is now impacting our ability to serve you and other Texans who want a reliable and more accessible way to participate in the lottery," wrote the company in an email.

The company also told users to send an email to Governor Greg Abbott to let him know that they support lottery couriers.

Texas Lottery controversy

The backstory:

Jackpocket's move comes just a day after the Texas Lottery announced that it was moving to ban courier services and Governor Greg Abbott called on the Texas Rangers to investigate two recent controversial wins.

The investigation is looking into a $83.5 million winning ticket purchased on the Jackpocket app for the Feb. 17, 2025 Lotto Texas drawing.

The ticket was sold at a store called Winners Corner TX LCC, which is also owned by DraftKings, the company that owns Jackpocket.

Jackpocket says that the winner was a Texas resident who purchased 10 tickets.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick acknowledges that courier services are not illegal in Texas, but he says that is not what the law intended when the state's lottery began in 1991.

DraftKings argues they aren't breaking any laws.

What's next:

Several Texas lawmakers have filed bills to put new restrictions on the Texas Lottery, including banning the use of courier services.