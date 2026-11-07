'What is being done?': Elgin ISD parent raises safety concerns after son witnesses high school stabbing

The Brief An Elgin High School senior says he witnessed a student get stabbed with a knife during a hallway fight on October 30. Elgin ISD placed the campus on a temporary hold and confirmed one student was injured and another taken into police custody. Parents are demanding tighter campus security and transparency, questioning why walk-through metal detectors are not installed.



An Elgin Independent School District parent is questioning campus security and considering pulling her children from the district after her son says he witnessed a violent stabbing inside an Elgin High School hallway.

What we know:

Angie Fuentes, whose family relocated to Elgin in 2021, said ongoing safety concerns reached a breaking point on the morning of Oct. 30, when her son, high school senior Jonathan Aguilar, says he encountered a bloody altercation while heading to class.

According to Aguilar, he was walking down the hall when a fight broke out nearby.

"I see one of the teachers grabbing the student, and the student's like, 'I’m gonna kill you! I’m gonna kill you!' And he starts swinging something," Aguilar said. "I look, it’s a big ole knife, and I remembered I seen him stab him."

Video footage reviewed from the scene captured chaotic audio of students shouting, "He’s got a knife! He’s got a knife!"

"He’s like holding himself right here," Aguilar recounted, describing the injured victim. "He’s lifting his shirt, and I just see like a bunch of blood all over his stomach."

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School district addresses incident in emails

What they're saying:

Following the altercation, Elgin ISD sent an email informing families that the high school had been placed on a temporary hold while law enforcement intervened.

"We want to make you aware of a situation at Elgin High School this morning. The campus was placed on Hold while Elgin Police Department officers investigate an altercation involving three students. One student was injured, evaluated by emergency medical services. One student is in police custody.

The campus is safe and secure. During a Hold, students stay in their classrooms and hallways remain clear. All students and staff are in class, and instruction is continuing. The Hold will stay in place until officers complete their investigation. There is no immediate threat to the campus.

We will share updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and support."

A subsequent email from the district reiterated that student safety and security remain its top priority:

"EHS family, Thank you for your patience as this morning’s investigation has completed. The Elgin Police Department has issued the ‘all-clear’ and our students have returned to their regular schedules.

The safety and security of students is our top priority. We will continue to work with students and families to ensure a safe campus environment for all Wildcats."

Parents demand transparency and tighter security

However, Fuentes said the school system's response has left her without peace of mind, raising doubts about how easily a weapon entered the building in the first place.

"What is being done? What action is being taken to ensure their safety?" Fuentes asked. "And why are there not metal detectors? Why are the teachers not allowed to intervene? Why are children’s phones being confiscated or seized?"

Aguilar noted that while the high school enforces student ID badges and mandates clear or mesh backpacks, the campus lacks walk-through metal detectors or weapons scanners at entrances.

"It scares me kind of. You never know what it could be," Aguilar said. "There’s already a bomb. There’s a knife. There’s a gun. You never know what could happen again because that kid already got stabbed."

Big picture view:

For Fuentes, the incident highlights a broader breakdown in communication between school officials and families.

"I’m concerned that there’s been lots of silencing of the children, of the parents, and lack of transparency and leadership in the district," Fuentes said. "And I’m concerned about what is being done, what’s being put in place to monitor safety."

Friday afternoon, FOX 7 Austin reached out to Elgin ISD for comment regarding the stabbing, security protocols, and parent concerns, but the district did not respond by Saturday evening.