Texas mariachi brothers to play with Kacey Musgraves at Gruene Hall

article

The Brief Three teens, known as the Mariachi Brothers, will open for musician Kacey Musgraves for three shows at Gruene Hall. Musgraves announced the shows Monday night on social media. The teens and their parents were detained by ICE earlier this year.



Three teens who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and held at a pair of South Texas migrant detention centers for two weeks earlier this year are opening for music superstar Kacey Musgraves after the musician announced three shows in the Lone Star State to promote her new album.

The Texas-born Musgraves posted on social media Monday night that she would play three shows at Gruene Hall from May 3–5. The shows are just days after the release of her new album, "Middle of Nowhere."

Tickets for the shows went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Kacey Musgraves. Middle of Nowhere. Live at Gruene Hall. With special guests The Mariachi Brothers Antonio, Caleb and Joshua Gamez-Cuellar," the flier reads.

Gámez-Cuéllar family | Credit: Joaquin Castro

Brothers detained with family by ICE

The Gamez-Cuellar brothers were detained with their parents by ICE in February during a routine check-in with immigration officials.

Caleb, 14, and Joshua, 12, were taken with their parents to the South Texas Residential Center in Dilley. Antonio, 18, was taken to the Raymondville facility. The family was released a few weeks later.

The family entered the United States in May 2023 through the CBP One app, a Biden-era application process for asylum seekers.

Last summer, the boys' high school mariachi band were invited to the White House to perform.

What they're saying:

"The great irony and hypocrisy here is that these young men were good enough to perform at the United States Capitol building, that they were not considered any kind of security threat to our country," Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said at the time. "They go from that last summer, less than a year ago, to sitting in a trailer-prison with their parents."