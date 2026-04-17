Texas medical marijuana program in process of expanding

The Brief Medical marijuana is expanding in Texas A new poll indicates not a lot of people know much about the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) To improve access to TCUP, state lawmakers voted to expand the number of distribution licenses to 15. They also expanded the number of medical conditions to qualify for the program



The medical marijuana program in Texas is in the process of expanding.

But a new poll indicates not a lot of people know much about the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP).

What they're saying:

A marijuana growing operation in South Austin is one of only three to be licensed under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, known as TCUP.

Earlier this month, the list of conditional licenses grew from 9 to 12 new providers.

Trulieve Texas is among those waiting to get the final green light from the state.

"Absolutely. This is a new era," said Chloee Grossman, who is heading up the Texas division for Trulieve.

The company was selected to be the prime TCUP distributor for the Panhandle region. A grow center near Dallas has already been built, but Grossman noted it cannot officially open until the review process by DPS is completed.

"Our timeline for going to market is really dependent on when we can get final regulatory approval. So, there are a few more steps to be taken," said Grossman.

Dig deeper:

A new poll indicates strong support for TCUP expansion. Fabrizio, Lee & Associates conducted a survey of 1,000 registered voters in Texas on April 1–2, 2026.

Tony Fabrizio is a well-known pollster and strategist. According to his website, "Fabrizio has served as the Chief Pollster on five Presidential campaigns, most notably, and recently, President Donald Trump’s comeback 2024 victory and 2016 upset victory."

The poll found that 3-in-4 voters support medical marijuana, with 75% who responded favor legalizing marijuana in Texas for medical use. The breakdown of political support came in with 63% republican, 81% independent, and 85% democrat.

The poll also found a major marketing problem. Not a lot of people know about TCUP. Only 11% said they have heard anything recently about the program.

To improve access to TCUP, state lawmakers, during the last session, voted to expand the number of distribution licenses to 15. They also expanded the number of medical conditions to qualify for the program.

"One really big change is that patients can have telemedicine consultations with physicians, and there's actually a physician listing online available through the Department of Public Safety's Compassionate Use Program website. We will also have a physician listing on our own website for Texas. So that makes it easy to find a doctor, telemedicine consultants, so you can do them quickly. There are many providers now. In addition, there are going to be what are called satellite locations, which are retail stores," said Grossman.

Storefront locations, like those planned by Trulieve, are expected to help address the concerns noted in the poll regarding delays and obstacles. Grossman also said they plan to launch an aggressive awareness campaign.

"We're very proud of what our team has done. And we're eager to just start getting the medicine to the people," said Grossman.

What's next:

The fly in the TCUP remains the hemp industry.

New regulations adopted last month for hemp products with THC are on hold until at least April 24.

That TRO from a Travis County Judge may be extended until a lawsuit against the state rules is resolved. That means THC-laced products, sold without medical oversight, could happen just as the TCUP expansion ramps up, undercutting the program's launch.