Texas military installations contribute $148B to state's economy, report says

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The Brief A new report states military installations in Texas contributed $148 billion to the state's economy last year. According to the report the installations are also directly or indirectly responsible for more than 600,000 jobs. Texas has 14 military installations.



A new report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts office shows military installations in the state contribute more than $148 billion to the state's economy.

Texas is home to 14 military installations representing the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the National Guard and reserve components. According to the report, these bases combine to add 212,541 direct jobs and support 628,884 jobs indirectly.

The report measured both the direct and indirect contributions of military installations in Texas through employment, economic output, gross domestic product and disposable personal income.

What they're saying:

"Texas has a long and proud tradition of supporting our nation's military," Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said. "The men and women who serve at our military installations strengthen our national security while making a tremendous contribution to the Texas economy. This analysis demonstrates the far-reaching impact these installations have on communities across our state through jobs, economic activity and continued investment."

Joint Base San Antonio leads the state in direct employment with more than 74,000 jobs and contributes $53.5 billion in economic impact to the state.

Along with the contributions to the state's economy, the report states Texas military bases generated $91.4 billion in gross domestic product and $43.6 billion in disposable personal income.

The full report can be found here.