Texas mother of five killed in broad-daylight stabbing; three women charged with murder

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The Brief Three women face upgraded murder charges following the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old mother of five Caroline Pena. Police arrested the three suspects on Thursday afternoon, with bystander video capturing the moments the Diaz women were taken into custody. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and authorities have not yet released a motive for the deadly attack.



Three women have been charged with murder after a 32-year-old mother of five died following a stabbing in the border city of Del Rio, authorities said.

The victim was identified by local media as Caroline Pena.

Mother killed, suspects charged

The backstory:

The incident began Thursday afternoon when officers with the Del Rio Police Department responded to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center for a woman with multiple stab wounds. Investigators quickly determined that the assault had taken place in the 800 block of East 10th Street.

Due to the critical nature of her injuries, Pena was transferred to a specialized medical facility in San Antonio for emergency trauma treatment.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives reviewed local surveillance footage, processed physical evidence from the scene, and interviewed witnesses. Through those efforts, investigators identified three suspects: Kitty Mia Diaz, 21; Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19; and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21.

Arrests caught on camera

Police found and arrested both Kitty Diaz and Amaya Diaz without incident at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Video recorded by a bystander captured the moment the two women were taken into custody by law enforcement. Faz was apprehended by officers a short time later.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, investigators were notified that Pena had died at the San Antonio hospital.

Following Pena's death, the charges against Faz, Kitty Diaz, and Amaya Diaz were upgraded to murder. All three women were transported to the GEO Correctional Facility in Del Rio, where they are being held.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the attack. Police stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as detectives work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Del Rio is located on the U.S.-Mexico border, about 150 miles west of San Antonio.