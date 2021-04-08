Expand / Collapse search

Texas National Guardsman vaccinate homebound Williamson Co. seniors

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Some homebound seniors in Williamson County are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations thanks to some Texas National Guardsman. About 40 Guardsman helped vaccinate seniors in the Georgetown and Round Rock area.

The efforts are part of the "Save Our Seniors" initiative that Governor Greg Abbott announced in February to help homebound seniors get vaccinated.

The initiative was launched in 26 Texas counties in March.

A Monday press release from Abbott's office explained that the initiative will target Texans who are 75 and older, and, or, homebound.&nbsp;