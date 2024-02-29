Texas Panhandle wildfire: Austin-area firefighters battle Smokehouse Creek Fire

The wildfire in the Texas Panhandle has grown larger than the massive "Bastrop Complex Fire" that hit Central Texas in 2011.

Several firefighters from the Austin-metro area are in the Panhandle battling the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which was classified on Thursday, Feb. 29, as the largest wildfire in state history.

Travis County ESD 1 has two firefighters up in North Texas as part of a Strike Team, that team includes members from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Images sent to FOX 7 show large flames, charred ground and efforts to save livestock.

"When you have straight line winds of 20, 30, 40 miles an hour, consistently, and you're trying to get ahead of it, it's almost next to impossible," said Lt. Andrew Rodriguez, with Travis County ESD 1. "They are cutting a lot of fences, trying to let these cattle roam free. Get away from the flames, get them out of their pastures. But yeah, it is, it is sad to see, and stuff like that."

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said the largest wildfire is the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County. It has burned a little more than a million acres, almost 1,700 square miles, and is one of six fire zones located North and East of Amarillo.

Some of the fire has swept into parts of Oklahoma. Officials say the Smokehouse Creek Fire, while the largest in Texas history, is also now the second-largest fire in U.S. history, reportedly growing more than five times the size of New York City.

Along with the snow that fell Thursday, there were some brief rain showers, and the winds died down, which helped fire suppression efforts. But strong winds are expected to return this weekend.

Another Strike Team deployment from Central Texas is set to happen in mid-March.

"There's a very, very big group here at ESD 1 that are, you know, more than willing to go up there to help try to get the blaze under control," said Lt. Rodriguez. "Again, with the grasslands, it's very, very hard to accomplish, especially with, like I said, with the straight-line winds. But we are, we're ready for the mission and to help out as much as we can."

Officials are reporting one death, a Hutchinson County woman who was found in her home.

The town of Fritch reportedly was hit hard with several homes destroyed. The state agriculture department said several thousand cows have died, with more expected to die later from injuries.

"I've seen people offering their trailers going up there to help move cattle out of the way," said Lt. Rodriguez.

Since Feb. 25, there have been 56 wildfires across Texas that have burned more than 1,256,328 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. March 2 is Texas Independence Day, and state officials, in a news release, urged caution for those who plan to use fireworks.

"Let’s celebrate Texas Independence Day with pride and responsibility. This weekend, let’s honor our heritage by preventing fires. Do your part to prevent wildfires and be safe this holiday," said Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Prevention Coordinator.

It was noted in the news release that 90 percent of all wildfires are caused by human activity.