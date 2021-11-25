Texas police surprise man with Thanksgiving turkey instead of ticket

Police officers surprised a man in Edcouch, Texas, with two turkeys in a traffic stop ahead of Thanksgiving.

A video posted by the City of Edcouch shows the officers asking the man to step out of his car, suggesting that they might give him a ticket.

They then ask, "Do you want a ticket or a turkey for Thanksgiving?" before handing two birds to the appreciative motorist.

