Texas Primary Election: José Garza wins Democratic Travis County DA race

José Garza has won the Texas Democratic Primary for Travis County District Attorney. Garza was up against Jeremy Sylestine in the primary election.

Garza won the primary election with 66.86% of the vote. Sylestine had 33.14% with 100% of the precincts reporting.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza stood by his conviction record, but his challenger Jeremy Sylestine, a former prosecutor, believed he was a better fit for the job.

Both Democratic challengers, however, did agree the safety of the community is a top priority.

Sylestine ran to unseat Garza and is calling for change.