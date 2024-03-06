Texas Primary Election: José Garza wins Democratic Travis County DA race
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - José Garza has won the Texas Democratic Primary for Travis County District Attorney. Garza was up against Jeremy Sylestine in the primary election.
Garza won the primary election with 66.86% of the vote. Sylestine had 33.14% with 100% of the precincts reporting.
Travis County District Attorney José Garza stood by his conviction record, but his challenger Jeremy Sylestine, a former prosecutor, believed he was a better fit for the job.
Both Democratic challengers, however, did agree the safety of the community is a top priority.
Sylestine ran to unseat Garza and is calling for change.