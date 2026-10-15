Texas quail season opens Nov. 1 after survey shows strong populations

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The Brief Timely rainfall and improved habitat conditions have boosted Texas quail populations above 15-year averages, promising a strong hunting season. Bobwhite and scaled quail numbers saw significant gains across multiple regions, with the Edwards Plateau recording a massive jump in scaled quail sightings. Texas' quail season opens Nov. 1, with public access offered at select Wildlife Management Areas; an Annual Public Hunting Permit is required.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says timely rainfall and favorable habitat conditions boosted bobwhite and scaled quail populations across much of the state, making for a quality hunting season.

Texas quail hunting outlook

What we know:

Quail season opens Nov. 1, and a TPWD survey found strong populations of bobwhite and scaled quail in many parts of the state.

TPWD biologists traveled more than 3,300 miles in early August as part of the department’s annual roadside quail survey. The survey showed that most ecoregions had an above-average number of bobwhites compared with the 15-year average.

Regional bobwhite population numbers

Northern Bobwhite or Virginia Quail, Colinus virginianus, is native to the eastern U.S., Mexico, and Cuba. It feeds on seeds, insects and other small invertebrates such as snails.. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Ima Expand

By the numbers:

Bobwhite numbers varied across the state. However, timely rainfall helped improve nesting and brood production in several areas.

In South Texas, biologists counted an average of 10.17 bobwhites per survey route, above the 15-year average of 9.92. TPWD said multiple successful hatches were reported in the region.

Public hunting opportunities for bobwhites are available at the Chaparral and James E. Daughtrey wildlife management areas. In North Texas, hunters can pursue bobwhites at the Matador, Gene Howe and Teacup Mountain wildlife management areas.

Scaled quail surge in Texas

North America, USA, Texas, Big Bend National Park, Scaled Quail. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Scaled quail populations also continued an upward trend as late spring rainfall and favorable habitat conditions in the Trans-Pecos, located in far West Texas, and the Edwards Plateau, located in the Texas Hill Country, helped boost nesting and led to multiple brood observations in both regions.

The Edwards Plateau recorded the largest increase in scaled quail sightings. Biologists counted an average of 29.88 scaled quail per route in the region, compared with 14 last year and a 15-year average of 8.38.

Insights from TPWD biologists

(FOX Local)

What they're saying:

TPWD said the region should continue to offer solid opportunities for hunters.

"TPWD biologists anticipated bobwhite populations to be impacted by the hot and dry weather we experienced this summer," said Patrick Schutz, TPWD Upland Game Bird Program Leader "However, we were pleased with this year’s survey results statewide."

TPWD said the Black Gap and Elephant Mountain wildlife management areas should provide good opportunities for hunters looking for scaled quail.

"Scaled quail have taken full advantage of the quality habitat conditions and rainfall out west. This should provide ample opportunities this season for those hunters willing to put in a few miles chasing these exceptional birds," said Schutz.

"Overall, the numbers were once again in good shape in this year’s surveys, and we anticipate a good season for hunters, especially in the South Texas and Trans-Pecos regions where populations have traditionally been the strongest."

Texas public hunting permits & regulations

What you can do:

Those hunting on Texas public lands must have an Annual Public Hunting Permit. Hunters should also review the Public Hunting Lands Map Booklet for regulations specific to each area.

Hunters can review the department’s regional outlooks for northern bobwhite and scaled quail.

The Texas Hunt & Fish app can be used to complete on-site registration electronically at public hunting areas.