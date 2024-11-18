Fredericksburg pulling the plug on museum deal; sparks fight with Texas Rangers support group

The Brief City of Fredericksburg is pulling the plug on plan to build museum honoring the Texas Rangers Group developing the site is fighting back Delay of the construction has been blamed on pandemic and pricing



The City of Fredericksburg is pulling the plug on a long-running plan to build a museum that would honor the Texas Rangers. The group that is developing the site is disputing the notification that they're in default of a 99-year lease with the city.

The Texas Ranger Heritage center is located on the east side of Fredericksburg along highway 290 and next to the historic Fort Martin Scott.

In 2011, the city of Fredericksburg leased the 12 acre site to a group called the Former Texas Rangers Foundation. The deal was for 99 years for a dollar a year, but now the city wants the land back, claiming the organization is in default.

"I was shocked when I got that notice. I wasn't expecting that," said Foundation president Joe Davis.

The current lease with the city wasn't set to expire until February 2025 and the group, according to Davis, has spent $8 million on phase 1 of the project. There is a large multipurpose pavilion, a tower, a memorial ring walking path and multiple bronze statues. But construction on a museum, the main part of the project, has not started.

Davis blamed the delay on the pandemic and how the price to build the museum has now nearly doubled the original $13 million price tag.

"We're moving forward, and we've been trying to, but the problem right now is inflation, it's hard to raise. I think that will improve. But we still got people we talk to that are interested," said Davis.

The city of Fredericksburg has given the foundation three extensions to the lease deadline.

Mayor Jeryl Hoover in a statement said the situation is regrettable, but, "nearly 14 years have passed since the original agreement, and the Foundation's leadership has failed to provide any financial documentation, or concrete plans, demonstrating they are actively fundraising for the Heritage Center."

People shopping on Main Street in Fredericksburg on Monday were surprised the dispute had reached such an impasse.

"Yeah, I think maybe a little more consideration can be taken. Give them a little bit more time. I mean they’ve been with the community for a long time, at least something, but I understand, on the other end, they have given them a good amount of time already, so it’s kinda hard to say," said Kaylee Itir.

An idea to build the museum by teaming up with a hotel developer was rejected by the city, according to Davis. On top of that, Davis said the default notification has now made it difficult to nail down financing for a stand-alone museum.

"We've got a lot of iron in the fire, but I can't go there now with this default letter with anything because, like I said, I'm handcuffed now. How can I go ask for money when they're done taking it on December 5," said Davis.

Davis told FOX 7 he believes the foundation will need a five-year extension in order to complete phase 2.

"If we start building tomorrow, it would take some type of year and a half or two years to build it. Okay. So, would they extend for three years? I would like at least a five-year deal to get it completed if they give it to us. Because I finished raising the money, then we can start the construction," said Davis.

The dispute could be heading to court.

The Foundation hired an attorney in an attempt to bring the city back to the negotiation table. If the city takes over the site, officials have not said what they plan to do with the buildings. They have not disclosed if they will reimburse the Foundation for what has been spent so far, and if they will allow the Foundation to relocate items like statues.